256,704 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Acquired by Encompass Capital Advisors LLC

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 256,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $50,011,000. Union Pacific makes up 2.5% of Encompass Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $238.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.92.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE UNP traded up $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $208.83. The stock had a trading volume of 781,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.