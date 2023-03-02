4,555 Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Bought by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,525.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $2,036,892.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,525.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,064 shares of company stock worth $10,951,963. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.2 %

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.73.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $97.51 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $109.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.81. The firm has a market cap of $151.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

