977 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Bought by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39.0% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 250.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $349.40 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $429.56. The firm has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.01.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

