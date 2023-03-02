ABCMETA Trading Down 41.8% This Week (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded up 18.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $4.67 million and approximately $4,062.49 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 41.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00010423 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00041373 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00031335 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002250 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00022000 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004259 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000160 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00220760 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,458.62 or 1.00023926 BTC.

About ABCMETA

META is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00004115 USD and is up 19.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $3,275.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

