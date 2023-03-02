Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.07

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as low as C$0.07. Abcourt Mines shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 52,000 shares traded.

Abcourt Mines Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Francois Joseph Pierre Marie Mestrallet bought 1,782,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.07 per share, with a total value of C$124,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,782,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,104,740. Insiders have acquired 2,482,000 shares of company stock worth $173,740 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

About Abcourt Mines

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

Featured Stories

