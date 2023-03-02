abrdn plc (ABDN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.30 on May 16th

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share on Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

abrdn Price Performance

ABDN stock opened at GBX 228.48 ($2.76) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -849.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43, a quick ratio of 24.97 and a current ratio of 3.54. abrdn has a 52-week low of GBX 131.04 ($1.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 231.79 ($2.80). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 204.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 178.87.

Get abrdn alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of abrdn to a “reduce” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 175 ($2.11) to GBX 185 ($2.23) in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 130 ($1.57) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, abrdn presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of GBX 175 ($2.11).

About abrdn

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.