Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) vs. LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Head to Head Survey

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) and Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares LianBio and Acer Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LianBio N/A -32.70% -28.96% Acer Therapeutics N/A N/A -89.84%

Volatility and Risk

LianBio has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acer Therapeutics has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LianBio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Acer Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

LianBio presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 724.18%. Acer Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 485.37%. Given LianBio’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LianBio is more favorable than Acer Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LianBio and Acer Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LianBio N/A N/A -$196.30 million ($1.13) -1.61 Acer Therapeutics $1.26 million 34.28 -$15.37 million ($1.43) -1.43

Acer Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than LianBio. LianBio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acer Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.6% of LianBio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of Acer Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of LianBio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of Acer Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Acer Therapeutics beats LianBio on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LianBio

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, respiratory, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; NX-13 for ulcerative colitis; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus. It has a partnership with Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and commercialize TP-03, an eye solution for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis; and Nanobiotix S.A. to develop and commercialize NBTXR3, a radioenhancer designed to be injected directly into a malignant tumor prior to standard radiotherapy. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. engages in acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases. The company was founded on March 15, 1991 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

