Achain Tops One Day Volume of $202,598.46 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $202,598.46 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Achain has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00011005 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000296 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005257 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004986 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00007372 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004893 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003585 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

