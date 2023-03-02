Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.20-$11.20 EPS.
Shares of AAP stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $139.21. 1,581,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,038. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $137.00 and a 12 month high of $231.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.57 and a 200 day moving average of $161.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.12.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.55%.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 75,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 99,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.
Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.
