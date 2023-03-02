Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Advaxis Stock Up 9.2 %
Shares of ADXS stock opened at $1.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.44. Advaxis has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $11.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69.
Advaxis Company Profile
