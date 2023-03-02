Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the January 31st total of 39,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 363.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000.

Get Advent Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,096. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.05. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $16.02.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About Advent Convertible and Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.62%.

Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

