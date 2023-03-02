Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.11

Shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.11 and traded as high as $12.37. Advent Convertible and Income Fund shares last traded at $12.17, with a volume of 135,309 shares traded.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.05.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 363.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 100.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter.

Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

