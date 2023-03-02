Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.11

Shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.11 and traded as high as $12.37. Advent Convertible and Income Fund shares last traded at $12.17, with a volume of 135,309 shares traded.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.05.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Advent Convertible and Income Fund
Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advent Convertible and Income Fund (AVK)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.