AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSEARCA:VICE – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.20 and last traded at $28.20. 120 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.18.

AdvisorShares Vice ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvisorShares Vice ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares Vice ETF by 92.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Vice ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Vice ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

