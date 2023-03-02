Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Given New C$11.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.52% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Laurentian set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Aecon Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.18.

Aecon Group Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of Aecon Group stock traded up C$0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,668. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of C$8.29 and a 52-week high of C$17.25. The company has a market cap of C$697.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.96.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

