Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Trading 5.7% Higher

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.74 and last traded at $33.93. 394,531 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,671,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Aehr Test Systems Trading Up 7.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $999.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.70 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.90.

Insider Transactions at Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 million. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 20.23%. Research analysts predict that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,767,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,333,855. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Rhea J. Posedel sold 40,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $1,256,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 563,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,703,979.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,496 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,767,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,333,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,952 shares of company stock valued at $10,244,989 in the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aehr Test Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEHR. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 217.1% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 891,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,921,000 after acquiring an additional 610,425 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 721,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,505,000 after buying an additional 384,636 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after buying an additional 333,039 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after buying an additional 253,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,647,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,355,000 after buying an additional 236,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

