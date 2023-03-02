Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Trading 5.7% Higher

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.74 and last traded at $33.93. 394,531 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,671,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.10.
Separately, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th.
The stock has a market cap of $999.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.70 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.90.
In other news, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,767,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,333,855. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Rhea J. Posedel sold 40,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $1,256,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 563,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,703,979.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 50,496 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,767,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,333,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,952 shares of company stock valued at $10,244,989 in the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEHR. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aehr Test Systems by 217.1% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 891,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,921,000 after acquiring an additional 610,425 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 721,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,505,000 after buying an additional 384,636 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 508,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after buying an additional 333,039 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after buying an additional 253,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,647,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,355,000 after buying an additional 236,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.97% of the company’s stock.
Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.
