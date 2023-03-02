AES (NYSE:AES) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.65-$1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AES also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.65-1.75 EPS.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $24.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.18. AES has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $29.89.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.86%.

AES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on AES to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at AES

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $21,283,408.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,546,878.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AES. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AES during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in AES by 5,681.8% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in AES by 3,172.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AES

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

