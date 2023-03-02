Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APD. Public Investment Fund lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 269.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,685,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $645,768,000 after buying an additional 1,957,991 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5,609.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 718,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,758,000 after acquiring an additional 705,720 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,382,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,443,000 after acquiring an additional 652,949 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,806,000 after purchasing an additional 342,982 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $394.00 to $386.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.16.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE APD opened at $288.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $299.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.82.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

