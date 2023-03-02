Algorand Price Down 9.7% Over Last Week (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 2nd. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.73 billion and approximately $48.10 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00074318 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00053041 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00009608 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00025210 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000248 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,340,407,657 coins and its circulating supply is 7,118,209,500 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.