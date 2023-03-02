Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) SVP Scott Lish Sells 25,372 Shares

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) SVP Scott Lish sold 25,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $374,490.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 430,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,504.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Scott Lish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 23rd, Scott Lish sold 12,500 shares of Alphatec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $179,625.00.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Scott Lish sold 9,570 shares of Alphatec stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $134,171.40.

Alphatec Stock Performance

Shares of ATEC opened at $15.09 on Thursday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $16.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Alphatec

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATEC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphatec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.36.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 8.0% during the third quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 8.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 5.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 48.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Further Reading

