AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $990.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Shares of AMC stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.10. The stock had a trading volume of 28,106,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,591,879. AMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $34.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.52.

In other news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 17,557,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $43,191,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 227,232,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,991,967.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 80,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $377,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 17,557,400 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $43,191,204.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,232,507 shares in the company, valued at $558,991,967.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,323,761 shares of company stock worth $73,220,670. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AMC Entertainment by 418.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,635,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,934,000 after buying an additional 2,126,916 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,270,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,299 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,749,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 233.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 600,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,908,000 after buying an additional 420,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $1,485,000. 26.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $1.20 to $1.10 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.12.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

