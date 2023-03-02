Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Chairman Warner L. Baxter Sells 49,819 Shares

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $4,076,688.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 207,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,961,067.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ameren Stock Up 1.6 %

AEE stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $99.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.06 and a 200 day moving average of $86.99.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 21.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren during the 1st quarter worth $769,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,526,000 after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.90.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Stories

