Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Roth Mkm currently has $44.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Ameresco from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.29.

NYSE AMRC opened at $46.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $40.73 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.74.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $331.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.63 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 31.4% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,109,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,681,000 after purchasing an additional 742,726 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ameresco by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,956,000 after purchasing an additional 179,495 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ameresco by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,516,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,305,000 after buying an additional 92,278 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,298,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,339,000 after buying an additional 49,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,192,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,146,000 after buying an additional 21,530 shares during the last quarter. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

