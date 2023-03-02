American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.29), Briefing.com reports. American Woodmark had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $480.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

American Woodmark Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $52.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.63 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.32. American Woodmark has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $60.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Woodmark

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 3,874.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About American Woodmark

AMWD has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of American Woodmark from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

American Woodmark Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The company was founded by William F. Brandt, Jr., Richard Al Graber, Jeffrey S. Holcomb and Donald P. Mathias in 1980 and is headquartered in Winchester, VA.

