Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $397,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,086 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,397,000 after purchasing an additional 298,058 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 740,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17,903 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 433,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after acquiring an additional 9,811 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 284.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 344,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 254,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 289,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 15,677 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSJO stock opened at $22.34 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $24.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.24.

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

