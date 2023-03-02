Amur Minerals (LON:AMC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.26

Amur Minerals Co. (LON:AMC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01). Amur Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.82 ($0.01), with a volume of 5,074,287 shares traded.

Amur Minerals Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 34.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market cap of £12.79 million, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.26.

About Amur Minerals

Amur Minerals Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in locating, evaluating, acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties and projects in the Far East of Russia. The company primarily explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Kun-Manie nickel copper sulphide project that covers an area of 36 square kilometers located in Amur Oblast.

