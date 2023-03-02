Analysts Set American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) PT at $10.00

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

AXL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

American Axle & Manufacturing Price Performance

AXL stock opened at $9.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average is $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $11.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.08). American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXL. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 7,940 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,060 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 29,891 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

