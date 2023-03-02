Analyzing Spirit Airlines (SAVE) and Its Peers

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) is one of 36 public companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Spirit Airlines to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Spirit Airlines and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit Airlines -10.93% -10.51% -2.15% Spirit Airlines Competitors -6.55% -40.66% -1.70%

Risk & Volatility

Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit Airlines’ rivals have a beta of 2.10, suggesting that their average share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

67.7% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Spirit Airlines and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit Airlines $5.07 billion -$554.15 million -3.54 Spirit Airlines Competitors $11.04 billion -$706.42 million -13.72

Spirit Airlines’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Spirit Airlines. Spirit Airlines is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Spirit Airlines and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A Spirit Airlines Competitors 566 2012 3169 178 2.50

As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 8.95%. Given Spirit Airlines’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Spirit Airlines has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Spirit Airlines rivals beat Spirit Airlines on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Spirit Airlines

(Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc. is an airline that offers travel to customers. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.