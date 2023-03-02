Andrew M. Brophy Sells 951 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Stock

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) insider Andrew M. Brophy sold 951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $12,752.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,866.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Healthcare Services Group Price Performance

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $13.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average of $13.39. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $20.54.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.74 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Services Group

HCSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,772,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,614,000 after buying an additional 61,478 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,350,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,743,000 after buying an additional 285,326 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 604.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,278,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,303,000 after buying an additional 1,954,436 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,807,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,689,000 after buying an additional 245,122 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,622,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,248,000 after purchasing an additional 377,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Services Group

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.