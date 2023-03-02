Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,283.33.

Several brokerages have commented on NGLOY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Anglo American from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($41.03) to GBX 3,500 ($42.23) in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,000 ($36.20) to GBX 2,700 ($32.58) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,500 ($42.23) to GBX 3,400 ($41.03) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Anglo American Stock Performance

Shares of NGLOY stock opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.23. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.