Aozora Bank (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Trading Down 3.9%

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY – Get Rating) fell 3.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $4.81. 1,106 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 3,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.71.

Aozora Bank, Ltd. engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Individual Sales Group, Corporate Sales Group, Financial and Regional Corporation Sales Group, Special Finance Group, International Finance Group, and Financial Markets Group. The Individual Sales Group handles deposits for individual customers, sales of investment trusts and insurance, and other financial services.

