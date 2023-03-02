APENFT Price Reaches $0.0000 (NFT)

APENFT (NFT) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One APENFT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, APENFT has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. APENFT has a market cap of $131.39 million and $8.77 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

APENFT Token Profile

APENFT’s launch date was March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 tokens. APENFT’s official website is apenft.org. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists.

The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging.”

Buying and Selling APENFT

