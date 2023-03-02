Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Trading Down 5.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) shares were down 5.7% during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $50.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Arcutis Biotherapeutics traded as low as $15.39 and last traded at $15.74. Approximately 577,699 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 776,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.69.

Insider Activity at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $144,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 165,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,708.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 19,958 shares of company stock worth $308,361 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $858,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $416,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 20,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 13.27, a current ratio of 13.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $960.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.07.

(Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

