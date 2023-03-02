Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Price Target Cut to $5.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $6.30 to $5.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AMBP has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.60 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.75 to $4.65 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ardagh Metal Packaging presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.85.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Down 5.0 %

NYSE AMBP opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average of $5.15. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Ardagh Metal Packaging had a return on equity of 44.69% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Institutional Trading of Ardagh Metal Packaging

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1,382.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,682,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366,315 shares in the last quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $12,240,000. Corvex Management LP purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the second quarter worth about $13,037,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 399.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,016,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,761,000 after buying an additional 1,612,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Equity LLC purchased a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging during the third quarter worth about $7,077,000. 19.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

(Get Rating)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.