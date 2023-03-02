Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS) Shares Down 0%

Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS – Get Rating) fell 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.85 and last traded at $21.85. 2,063 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.85.

Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $359,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF by 283.8% in the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 44,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 33,178 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.