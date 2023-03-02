Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Short Interest Update

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the January 31st total of 110,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Insider Transactions at Artesian Resources

In other news, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $56,676.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,841,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $56,676.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,841,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 4,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $265,005.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,837,067.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,897 shares of company stock valued at $327,798 over the last 90 days. 20.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARTNA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Artesian Resources by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 3.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 17.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,845,000 after buying an additional 115,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,277,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. 49.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artesian Resources Stock Up 1.8 %

Artesian Resources Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTNA traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.46. 26,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,320. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $526.37 million, a P/E ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.15. Artesian Resources has a one year low of $44.08 and a one year high of $63.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 56.35%.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Artesian Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water resource management. Its activities include residential, commercial water and wastewater, government and contract services, and developers. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.