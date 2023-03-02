ASD Reaches Market Capitalization of $33.05 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 2nd. ASD has a market cap of $33.05 million and $4.09 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can now be bought for $0.0500 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ASD has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00010348 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00041475 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00031305 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002271 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00022033 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000160 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00220818 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,480.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05100385 USD and is down -4.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,884,969.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.