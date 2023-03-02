Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Short Interest Update

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the January 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 273,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AWH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Aspira Women’s Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th.
Aspira Women’s Health Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of Aspira Women’s Health stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,839. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.40.
Institutional Trading of Aspira Women’s Health
About Aspira Women’s Health
Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aspira Women’s Health (AWH)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.