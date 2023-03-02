Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Short Interest Update

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the January 31st total of 1,210,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 273,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AWH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Aspira Women’s Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Aspira Women’s Health Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Aspira Women’s Health stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,839. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.40.

Institutional Trading of Aspira Women’s Health

About Aspira Women’s Health

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,067,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 164,635 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 13.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 208,231 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 18.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,132,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 177,075 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 1,074.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 695,844 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the third quarter worth about $255,000. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.