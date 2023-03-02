ATAC Resources (CVE:ATC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.09

ATAC Resources Ltd. (CVE:ATC – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.09 and traded as high as C$0.13. ATAC Resources shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 296,925 shares.

ATAC Resources Stock Up 3.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.09. The company has a market cap of C$28.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.65.

ATAC Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ATAC Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Rackla project covering an area of approximately 1,700 square kilometers located in the Mayo Mining District of Yukon Territory.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATAC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATAC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.