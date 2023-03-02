ATCO (TSE:ACO.Y) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $42.64

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.Y – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$42.64 and traded as low as C$42.45. ATCO shares last traded at C$42.49, with a volume of 13,930 shares changing hands.

ATCO Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$44.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.58. The company has a market cap of C$535.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.70.

About ATCO

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

Further Reading

