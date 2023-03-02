AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $53,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,904,000 after acquiring an additional 73,582 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,576,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 297.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,146,000 after acquiring an additional 24,519 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,836,000 after acquiring an additional 24,034 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,663.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,652.76.

AutoZone stock traded up $34.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,491.07. The company had a trading volume of 63,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,714. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,703.32 and a 52 week high of $2,610.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,452.52 and a 200-day moving average of $2,370.96. The firm has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.69.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $22.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total value of $2,975,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,421,302. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total transaction of $9,241,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,053,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total transaction of $2,975,148.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,786 shares of company stock worth $19,016,045. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

