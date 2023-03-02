AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Increased to $2,650.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
AZO has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America cut AutoZone from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,652.76.
AutoZone Price Performance
NYSE AZO opened at $2,456.37 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $1,703.32 and a 1 year high of $2,610.05. The firm has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,452.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,370.96.
Insider Activity at AutoZone
In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total value of $2,975,148.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,421,302. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 448 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total value of $2,975,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,786 shares of company stock worth $19,016,045 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoZone
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AutoZone Company Profile
AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AutoZone (AZO)
- Wall Street Sees 23% Upside In Revance, Maker Of Botox Competitor
- Has Workhorse Group Finally Hit Bottom?
- Rivian Gives Investors a Taste of the Anxiety Its Consumers Feel
- Target Offering A Rare Buying Opportunity After Earnings
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Probably Not On Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.