AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Increased to $2,650.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AZO has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America cut AutoZone from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,652.76.

AutoZone Price Performance

NYSE AZO opened at $2,456.37 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $1,703.32 and a 1 year high of $2,610.05. The firm has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,452.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,370.96.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $22.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 125.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total value of $2,975,148.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,421,302. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 448 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total value of $2,975,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,786 shares of company stock worth $19,016,045 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoZone

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Further Reading

