AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Increased to $2,878.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $2,800.00 to $2,878.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AZO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded AutoZone from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays started coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $2,663.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,652.76.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO opened at $2,456.37 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,452.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,370.96. The company has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.73. AutoZone has a one year low of $1,703.32 and a one year high of $2,610.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $22.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone will post 125.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total transaction of $336,886.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,188,714.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total value of $336,886.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at $9,188,714.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,786 shares of company stock worth $19,016,045 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AutoZone

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after acquiring an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $658,788,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,904,000 after acquiring an additional 73,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth $88,576,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

