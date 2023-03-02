Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Trading Down 0.2%

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $80.82 and last traded at $80.86. Approximately 275,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 380,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.05.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Trading of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVUV. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 201,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 15,813.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies now owns 73,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after buying an additional 72,744 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

