Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Trading Down 0.2%

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2023

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUVGet Rating)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $80.82 and last traded at $80.86. Approximately 275,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 380,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.05.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Trading of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVUV. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares during the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 201,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after buying an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 15,813.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies now owns 73,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after buying an additional 72,744 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.