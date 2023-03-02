Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.53-$1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $447.00 million-$472.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $454.34 million. Avid Technology also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.21-$0.29 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Avid Technology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Avid Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.20.

AVID stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $28.79. 417,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,586. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.97. Avid Technology has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $37.31.

In other news, SVP Timothy Claman sold 4,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $121,812.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,252. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Avid Technology by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Avid Technology by 58.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Avid Technology by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Avid Technology by 42.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 458,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 136,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the first quarter valued at about $20,908,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

