AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded AXIS Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut AXIS Capital from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AXIS Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.50.

AXIS Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $60.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.81. AXIS Capital has a twelve month low of $48.32 and a twelve month high of $63.99.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.25. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXIS Capital

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXS. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

