AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APMI) Short Interest Update

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APMI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the January 31st total of 17,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. DLD Asset Management LP increased its position in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 46,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,980,000. Elequin Securities LLC increased its position in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition by 12,448.8% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 31,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 31,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,950,000. 49.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:APMI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,033. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.85. AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78.

AxonPrime Infrastructure Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

