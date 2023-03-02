B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Short Interest Update

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the January 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Price Performance

Shares of RILYN traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $21.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,794. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.91. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.4063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 stock. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 ( NASDAQ:RILYN Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 454,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,921,000.

