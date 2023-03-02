B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2023

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYNGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the January 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Price Performance

Shares of RILYN traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $21.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,794. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.91. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.4063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 stock. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYNGet Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 454,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,921,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. - 6.50 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.