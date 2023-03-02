Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $300.42

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 300.42 ($3.63) and traded as high as GBX 340.83 ($4.11). Babcock International Group shares last traded at GBX 328.20 ($3.96), with a volume of 1,012,394 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 510 ($6.15) to GBX 475 ($5.73) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 382 ($4.61) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.13) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Babcock International Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 401.75 ($4.85).

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Babcock International Group Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,117.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 303.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 300.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.94.

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

