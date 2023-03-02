Badger DAO (BADGER) Trading Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. In the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. Badger DAO has a total market cap of $68.58 million and approximately $10.41 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Badger DAO token can now be bought for approximately $3.60 or 0.00015359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,032,657 tokens. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

