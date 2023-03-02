Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) is Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s Largest Position

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,046,357 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 147,542 shares during the quarter. Banc of California accounts for about 7.6% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $32,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Banc of California by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 63.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 14.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Banc of California in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Banc of California

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 13,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $222,214.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,307.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Banc of California stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.14. The company had a trading volume of 142,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,690. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average is $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. Banc of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $20.62.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Banc of California had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $78.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Banc of California Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Banc of California’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BANC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Banc of California from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Banc of California has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

About Banc of California

(Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company engaged in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

Further Reading

